Fear Of God Drops Jay-Z Capsule Collection

4:44 will enjoy even more fandom as 2017 closes out. Fear Of God is releasing a Jay-Z inspired collection right in time for the holidays.

On Thursday, December 21 founder Jerry Lorenzo announced the drop on Instagram. “the @fearofgod JAY-Z 4:44 collection releases tomorrow the @maxfieldla #HOUSEOFGOD shop tomorrow 12.21. …campaign shot by legendary @tommyton #FEAROFGODJAYZ@voguemagazine”.

The collection features a dominant black theme with white font throughout that captures Jigga’s stage name, Fear Of God branding and the John 4:44 bible verse that both F.O.G. and Roc Nation deemed appropiate (“A prophet is without honor in his own country” ).

In an interview with Vogue Magazine Lorenzo details the collaboration. “Jay is the muse. From the wristbands and bandanas to the proportions, we wanted to modernize Jay’s approach and contribution to fashion through our lens. Jay gave us feedback and direction along the way. He’s a true artist in every sense of the word” he explained.

Included in the line are streetwear staples including t-shirts, hoodies, leather jackets, denim vests and hats. The collection is available at Maxfield Los Angeles. More photos on the flip.

Via Billboard Magazine

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »