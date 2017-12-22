DJ Akademiks Getting Slandered On These Internets, Mostly From Desus & Mero

With the sudden departure of Joe Budden from Complex show Everyday Struggle, it was co-host DJ Akademiks that caught most of the slander. He continues to get fried on these Internets, whether it be the ramifications of coming for Desus & Mero or just because.
Lately, Akademiks has been going on Twitch, and generally talking ish. Then he got emotional, though.
Desus & Mero have been particularly potent with the jabs.
And more from Desus & Mero…
You knew the Internets had to take part.
Never forget…
Photo: Complex News
