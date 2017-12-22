Home > News

DJ Akademiks Getting Slandered On These Internets, Mostly From Desus & Mero

DJ Akademiks is out here getting fried.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 22 hours ago
With the sudden departure of Joe Budden from Complex show Everyday Struggle, it was co-host DJ Akademiks that caught most of the slander. He continues to get fried on these Internets, whether it be the ramifications of coming for Desus & Mero or just because. 

Lately, Akademiks has been going on Twitch, and generally talking ish. Then he got emotional, though.

Desus & Mero have been particularly potent with the jabs.

And more from Desus & Mero…

You knew the Internets had to take part.

Never forget…

