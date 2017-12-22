DJ Akademiks Getting Slandered On These Internets, Mostly From Desus & Mero

With the sudden departure of Joe Budden from Complex show Everyday Struggle, it was co-host DJ Akademiks that caught most of the slander. He continues to get fried on these Internets, whether it be the ramifications of coming for Desus & Mero or just because.

Lately, Akademiks has been going on Twitch, and generally talking ish. Then he got emotional, though.

Damn the internet fame, the memes, the threats on camera, the consistent roasting really starting to get to DJ Akademiks. pic.twitter.com/qdDWfqdhuX — Steez Lo Green (@___Prime) December 22, 2017

Akademiks is on twitch tearing up with the shaky voice and Desus & Mero are clowning him for this and Im dying laughing at him. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) December 22, 2017

Desus & Mero have been particularly potent with the jabs.

DJ Akademiks gets back on Twitch to address Desus and Mero while talking about "money" and "respect" from his Halo headset. pic.twitter.com/cIpWJG1qlV — DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) December 22, 2017

And more from Desus & Mero…

DJ Akademiks takes shots at NEW YORKERS OF THE YEAR Desus and Mero on TWITCH. Desus and Mero respond on their TV SHOW. pic.twitter.com/G4OS1ynZYg — DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) December 21, 2017

You knew the Internets had to take part.

Lost in Akademiks' gripe about Desus & Mero is that he's diverting the attention away from the fact that Vic Mensa called him a "bitch" to his face and he sat there, looked Vic Mensa in his eyes and responded to the comment by asking "in what sense" — Great Value Jae Crowder (@el_budget) December 22, 2017

First of all dj akademiks look like a startled honey bun. — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) December 22, 2017

Ride around Long Island like @IamAkademiks! Get a 1994 Toyota Camry for $2,000!https://t.co/bZezJyivnw pic.twitter.com/rTxrmOHkhD — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) December 22, 2017

When D.Wade's cousin was murdered by a stray while walking her son to school Akademiks hopped on youtube making light of it saying "These Chiraq niggas shoot like Shaq". This clown doesnt need any sympathy. He'll be just fine taking these lumps from Desus & Mero. Fuck that dude — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) December 22, 2017

Never forget…

sorry but the funniest thing of the entire year is when erykah badu spent an hour telling dj akademiks he reminded her of someone but was really just slowly revealing that he looks like jerry the mouse from tom and jerry https://t.co/fe7ylNPFjK — Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) December 21, 2017

