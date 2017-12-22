Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Splitting Time Between The Lakers & Jail Sentence

The Lakers were once known for being innovative in the ways they brought newfound ways of playing basketball on the court and now they can once again reclaim that reputation though not exactly in the way they would have hoped for. When Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope isn’t getting buckets on the court he’s serving out a 25-day jail sentence for a probation violation he committed this past summer.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that KCP failed to comply with a Michigan court’s drug and alcohol screening order after he was stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence this past March 29. Caldwell-Pope (who was a Detroit Piston at the time) was sentenced to 12-months probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor of allowing a person to operate his vehicle under the influence.

This past summer he violated his probation when he refused to participate in the drug and alcohol screening and is now splitting time between playing for the Lakers and serving his jail sentence in the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center under a work-release program.

Though he is allowed to play for the Lakers as part of his program he isn’t allowed to leave the state of California which means the only away game he’ll be allowed to play in the upcoming schedule will be in Oakland against The Warriors.

Aside from wearing a GPS monitor when leaving the detention facility, KCP must also submit to a breathalyzer test whenever he returns. They not playing.

