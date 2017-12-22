Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Lawson’s Electric Slide Video Has Twitter On One

It’s easy to just assume that Beyoncé and Jay-Z left a lot of their old ways behind by way of their impressive wealth and celebrity status. However, a new video of the power couple dancing the Electric Slide reminded everyone that the Houston starlet and Brooklyn bomber know how to let their hair down and have fun too.

A video posted to the Twitter account of @Bey_Legion Thursday (Dec. 21) afternoon, which featured Hov, Bey and Tina Lawson along with family and friends have a good time. One user on Twitter noted that the video was originally an Instagram Live video posted by Lawson, whose actor husband Richard Lawson was also with the dancing group.

Naturally, Twitter was beside itself after the video surfaced, and the reaction has been hilarious as expected.

Watch Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Tina Lawson get down with the Electric Slide in the video and hit the flip for some reactions.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Ms. Tina & more dancing at Julez's birthday party. 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/hbn5icN5TB — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) December 21, 2017

Beyoncé is me being extra during any line dance. — Maury Pobitch (@GudJob_B) December 21, 2017

Does nobody else notice her in those thin 8 inch heels carelessly dancing and not missing a step?! pic.twitter.com/9vIoIbrDJL — Jasmine Crump ✨ (@__itsjazzy) December 22, 2017

Photo: Getty

