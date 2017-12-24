That Was Quick: Apple Sued For Slowing Down iPhones

Apple has been the talk of the internets these past couple of days because they finally confirmed our suspicions and admitted to slowing down older iPhone models on purpose.

TMZ learned that a Los Angeles man was fed up with the news and decided to file a class action suit against the giant tech company.

We are not the least bit shocked at all.

Stefan Bogdanovich is not here for Apple’s shenanigans and feels his older model should not be slowed down to force him to upgrade his phone. So he made the bold move to file a class action lawsuit against Apple and seek retribution.

TMZ reports:

“A new class action suit has been filed by Stefan Bogdanovich, an L.A. man who, like millions of other people, uses an iPhone … but not an iPhone 8. He claims Apple’s tactic of slowing down older iPhone models causes users to suffer — specifically those with the 7 or 7s — and take a hit to their wallets.

Bogdanovich claims Apple’s decision to slow the operation of older phones to save battery life was never requested or agreed upon … and it lowers the value of their phones. He also believes — like many other users — that it’s just a ploy by Apple to get folks to buy the newest iPhone.

He wants Apple to stop slowing down older phones and get some payback for damages.”

Anyone affected by Apple’s slick move should be intrigued to see how this lawsuit will pan out if the court allows it to proceed. Surely there are millions of iPhone users (specifically those that still use older models) wondering where and how they do they sign up to be a part of the lawsuit.

You think Stefan has a good chance? Does he deserve his day in court? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images