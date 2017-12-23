The Coup’s DJ Pam The Funkstress Has Died

Bay Area Hip-Hop legend and the Coup’s longtime DJ Pam The Funkstress, born Pam Warren, has passed away.

Although there is still no official statement about her death, many fans and fellow Hip-Hop peers are expressing their condolences on social media.

So sad to hear of the passing of Pam the Funkstress. RIP https://t.co/UXc0BQUAQi — jay smooth (@jsmooth995) December 23, 2017

The Coup is one of the best and most important groups in hip hop, R.I.P. Pam the Funkstress — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) December 23, 2017

The Mercury News first reported her passing. Recently, Pam had undergone surgery, but it was unknown exactly was the cause of her hospitalization. A GoFundMe page noted she had undergone an organ transplant.

Please send all your love and good energy out to Pam The Funkstress who in the hospital in critical condition. She is a Bay Area legend who has always loved and supported young artists. We love you Pam. pic.twitter.com/YmjAJQwfFK — Daveed Diggs (@DaveedDiggs) November 17, 2017

Pam’s work on the turntables was the stuff of legend, she could cut and scratch with anyone, and could even do the latter with her breasts. Besides her work with seminal Bay Area Hip-Hop group the Coup, for a time she was the DJ of the Purple One, Prince.

Rest in Power Pam The Funkstress.

This story is developing.

Photo: Getty