The Coup’s DJ Pam The Funkstress Has Died

Bay Area Hip-Hop legend and the Coup’s longtime DJ Pam The Funkstress, born Pam Warren, has passed away.
Although there is still no official statement about her death, many fans and fellow Hip-Hop peers are expressing their condolences on social media.
The Mercury News first reported her passing. Recently, Pam had undergone surgery, but it was unknown exactly was the cause of her hospitalization. A GoFundMe page noted she had undergone an organ transplant.
Pam’s work on the turntables was the stuff of legend, she could cut and scratch with anyone, and could even do the latter with her breasts. Besides her work with seminal Bay Area Hip-Hop group the Coup, for a time she was the DJ of the Purple One, Prince.
Rest in Power Pam The Funkstress.
This story is developing.
—
Photo: Getty