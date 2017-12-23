Eminem Talks Trump, Being Inspired By Jay-Z, Revival And More

Without a doubt, Eminem has enjoyed one of Hip-Hop’s most fruitful careers which opened up lanes for his own label, satellite radio station, and diamond-certified sales in albums. With his latest studio album Revival, the Detroit wordsmith finds himself doing media runs once more and opening up about his thoughts on Trump, Jay-Z, and more in an interview with Complex.

I feel like one of the things that’s happened to me over the years is rapping getting harder, but rhyming gets easier, if that makes any sense. One of my drawbacks I feel like that I did on the last album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, was long verses, because I couldn’t get the rhyme to end. In other words, when I think of a couple phrases or whatever it is, I think of so much shit that rhymes with it and connecting the syllables and doing all that, but by the time it’s all said and done, is this different than anything I’ve done before? I’ve done a song like this, so now I don’t like it because it may not be talking about anything. It may be just connecting words together and just to get a reaction, but it’s not really that good. I don’t know.

One of the things I feel like this generation of rappers established and rappers that are coming up—one of the things I think that it’s important that they take from people like me [and] Jay Z, is that they should look to that and think in the mindframe of, I could not just have… like hip-hop when it first started out, it was almost like you were lucky to get a five-year run. You were really lucky to get a 10-year run. It’s been around for a long time, but I don’t know if it’s been around long enough to see how long someone can actually go for.

