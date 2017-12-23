Home > News

Kendrick Lamar Teases Original Song For Black Panther Soundtrack

The Compton superstar teased the new track in the middle of his latest video, "LOVE."

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 5 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar dropped off visuals for his latest single “LOVE” featuring Zacari earlier this week, but in the middle of the joint fans may have caught a quick tease. It appears that the Compton superstar has penned and plans to unleash an original song for the upcoming Black Panther soundtrack.

At around the 1:52 mark, the word “LOVELY” flashes on the screen with a director’s clapboard featuring the words “B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon” as Kung-Fu Kenny prepares in the background in a grey sweatsuit before the video resumes itself.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler expressed his love of Lamar’s “DNA” single over the summer during the San Diego Comic-Con, using the song for one of the trailers for Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman in the title role.

Just in case you missed it the first time, we posted Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE” video once more. Hit the 1:52 mark to see the teaser.

