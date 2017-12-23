Missing Gun Thought To Be Used In 2Pac Shooting Destroyed By ATF

The murder weapon used in the Tupac “2Pac” Shakur case was allegedly found in a Compton, California backyard and handed over to Las Vegas authorities where the fatal 1996 shooting took place. After the handgun came up missing, it has finally been revealed that the Glock was destroyed in 2013 after it was determined not to be a match.

TMZ exclusively reports:

ATF agents did the testing in 2006. While it did come up as a possible match for the Tupac weapon, it also possibly matched another unsolved case in Las Vegas … according to ATF spokesperson Ginger Colbrun. She tells us the ATF then sent the weapon to Vegas.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell us LV Metro PD conducted its own ballistic testing, and here’s the big let down — they determined it was not a match for Pac’s case. It did match the other unrelated case, but police had no need for the handgun, so in 2006 they sent it back to the ATF.

The Glock sat in storage until 2013 when the ATF was taking inventory.

The ATF spokesperson told the outlet that the Las Vegas authorities signed off on the gun and its destruction. The gun was thought to be a big break in the unsolved murder mystery, which will maintain that status now that the gun is gone for good.

