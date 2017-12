As promised, Eminem got around to dropping the video for “Walk On Water” off his latest album, Revival.

Although Beyoncé is featured on the song, she isn’t in the video. There are a gang of Slim Shady clones typing away on computers, though. But mostly it’s just Em alone, sort of, as he spits his bars on stage.

Watch the visual for “Walk On Water” below.

