All Haitians Have AIDS, Per Donald Trump

Donald Trump went full(er) racist. During an immigration meeting, the illegitimate POTUS allegedly said all Haitian have AIDS and that he thinks most Nigerians still kick it in huts.

Seriously.

The New York Times reports that back in June, Trump was in the Oval Office discussing visas and was peeved so many foreigners were being let into the country after he promised to put a stop to it. Not surprisingly, Cheeto’s vitriol was aimed at the brown immigrants

“Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.

Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.”

The White House has denied the report. Of course, the White House has denied every racist, sexist and idiotic remark from the President, so there’s that.

Photo: Joe Raedle