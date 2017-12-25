Offset Accused Of Cheating On Cardi B, Twitter Is In Shambles

Christmas Eve may never be the same. Migos rapper Offset has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Cardi B—and Twitter is in absolute shambles.
Apparently, there is video of Offset dabbling with another woman—his iCloud got hacked. The sidepiece is thicker than cold jam (see here) it damn sure ain’t Cardi B.
Of course, the Twitter peanut gallery had to point out that Cardi copped Offset a Wraith only to get cheated on.
There’s also the fact that Cardi named dropped Offset in song…
We got Twitter armchair psychologist theories…
Jokes…
More jokes…
And much slander…
CONTINUED
—
Photo: Getty
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours