New Drake Track “Pistols” Leaked On Christmas Eve [LISTEN]

Last month, Drake teased a new track which had his millions of fans assuming that he’s gearing up for the release of a new project. The 6 God had a new track “Pistols” leaked on Christmas Eve, featuring production from himself and longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib if early reports are true.

Despite its title, the Latin-influenced “Pistols” is signature lover man Drizzy lamenting over a lost love

“I’ve been sleeping with a pistol in my bed / I rather have you here instead / I gotta get out of my own head / Don’t let me down, come here right now,” Drake sings in the hook for the song.

Drake has been locked in the studio with Pi’erre Bourne and there has been chatter he has a record with the Dipset crew coming along with other treats.

Check out “Pistols” below. Hit the flip for some reactions to the song via Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »