Jim Jones’ Mother Loses Home To Christmas Fire

Jim Jones woke up Christmas morning with a bit of a scare and still managed to find the blessing in disguise. The Dipset Capo’s mother lost her home in a morning fire, but Jones promised that he’s going to replace the home with the best he can afford.

“Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries,” Jones wrote in a caption of the video showing emergency crews at his mother’s home. While Jones didn’t grow up in the home, his son did and he made mention of that in his message.

“I wasn’t raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash,” Jones continued. He added, “If u know me then u know I’m gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love .”

While the moment would floor most people, the defiant Jones said he was thankful that his family came away from the blaze unscathed.

