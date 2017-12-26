Twitter In A Face-Tatted Tizzy Over The Release Of Lil Wayne’s Dedication 6

Lil Wayne promised and then delivered the latest mixtape in his and DJ Drama’s acclaimed Dedication series. Dedication 6 hit the Internet on Christmas, and fans have chimed in with a towering amount of support along with a handful of detractors naturally.

Among the Young Money features for Dedication 6, Nicki Minaj hops on the track “5 Star” while Euro and Cory Gunz blesses “Let Em All In.” Gudda Gudda gets two looks on “Boyz 2 Menace” and “New Freezer” while Hoodybaby also gets light on two joints with “Eureka” and “My Dawg.”

We’ve collected some of the fan reaction below and on the following pages to Lil Wayne’s Dedication 6. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

When Wayne said " Do it look like I'm playing, Kaepernick " #Dedication6 pic.twitter.com/Q0ZhOLxers — Perk Nowitzki (@MikesLifee) December 25, 2017

Lil Wayne said “I got doja, narcotics & Actavis, that’s DNA” over Kendrick’s DNA beat the GOAT#Dedication6 pic.twitter.com/oSj3VCZgHK — 𝔱𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔯 (@tylerritso1) December 25, 2017

"…i knew all my OGs before I knew my ABCs…" #Dedication6 pic.twitter.com/hGkg9SmRCu — A. NORIEGA🛫👑 (@__issaOGaviator) December 26, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »