The Latest Action-Packed Black Panther TV Ad Will Get You Hype

Black Panther, the upcoming Marvel film starring Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa AKA The Black Panther, has everyone anticipating the film when it hits theaters during the middle of Black History Month. In a new television ad that debuted on Christmas, more action is revealed along with an epic battle between T’Challa and his foe, Erik Killmonger.

With the theme of “A King Will Rise,” it appears that T’Challa is struggling to find his place as the leader of Wakanda in the wake of losing his father. As the clip marches on, Black Panther and Killmonger are seen clashing while other action scenes include Danai Gurira’s Okoye character wrecking shop too.

Enough of our blabbing. Check out the visuals in the clip below.

Photo: Marvel Studio