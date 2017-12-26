Cash Me Ousside Struggle Rapper Pays Off Mom’s Mortgage

Say what you will about Danielle Bregoli AKA Bhad Bhabie, but it appears the teen rapper in the making has a good heart that belies the rotten image that made her go viral. Bregoli laced her mother with a $65,000 check for Christmas to pay off her mortgage.

“Mama don’t worry , I juss paid off ya mortgage Merry Christmas to all you biches,” Bregoli wrote in an Instagram caption and post showing off the check she gave her mom.

You have to salute that.

Happy Holidays to Bhad Bhabie. Work on those bars too.

