Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour Grossed Almost 45 Million Dollars

Despite cancellations and talk about poor ticket sales, Jay-Z proves that his live stage show is still in high demand.

According to a recent press release from Live Nation, Jigga grossed $44,698,354 dollars over the course of 32 dates. A total of 426,441 tickets were sold with an average of $1,396,823 grossed per show. If you want to drill down the math further that makes it 13,721 tickets moved per night and $104 charged per ticket. His two-day stretch at The Barclays Center raked in 4.4 million alone.

Billboard Magazine is crowning this recent 4:44 run as his highest grossing tour in his career with a 21% increase in sales when compared to his 2013 Magna Carta outing. Concert industry trade publication Pollstar is also calling the 4:44 tour one of the top 50 tours of 2017.

In November Jay canceled his Lincoln, Nebraska and Fresno, California dates due to technical difficulties which caused rumors to arise regarding the tour’s profitability. It looks like it’s still the same old Shawn though.

