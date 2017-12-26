Eminem Makes History With 8th Consecutive No. 1 Album Debut On Billboard 200 Chart

Even a lackluster response to the leak of his Revival LP didn’t stop Eminem from making music history as Billboard is reporting that for the 8th consecutive time Marshall Mathers has scored a #1 album in its debut week.

According to Neilsen, Em’s pushed 267,000 equivalent album units in its first week with 197,000 of those coming in traditional hard copy album sales.

The numbers compiled to make sense of today’s digital mumbo jumbo consist of a multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Yeah, we don’t get it either.

Aside from his debut album The Slim Shady LP (which premiered at #2 in the Top 200), Em’s previous 7 studio projects –The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Recovery (2010),Relapse (2009), Curtain Call: The Hits (2005), Encore (2004), The Eminem Show (2002) and The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) – all debuted at the top of the charts. Not bad for a white kid from Detroit, right?

Though such legendary acts such as Jay-Z, The Beatles, and Madonna have catalogs far deeper than Em, none of them had the honor of reaching the top of the mountain for 8 consecutive projects. Truth be told you can almost bet that Em’s will keep the streak going for the foreseeable future so long as his popularity doesn’t fall off a cliff.

Photo: Getty