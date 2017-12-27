Contractors Who Worked On Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Home File Lawsuit

It seems the developers who built the Carter’s new Los Angeles home have some explaining to do. The contractors who worked on the lavish property are claiming they were stiffed out of payment.

According to a report by TMZ, Qwest Engineering was hired by real estate developers Dean McKillen and Cuesta Estate to excavate a section of Jay and Bey’s home. The work required them to remove 2,000 square feet of dirt and sculpt out room for an additional basement space. Their construction team finished the job in a speedy six weeks which was all prior to the estate being sold to Hip-Hop’s power couple.

As stated in court documents McKillen and Cuesta have failed to make payment of $205,337. Qwest is also saying that the famed developers can’t cry they are financially strapped as they sold the house for a whopping $88 million. Qwest is also suing for punitive damages which brings the total sum of monies owed to a cool $1.8 million. Yikes.

Dean McKillen has responded to the allegations and said “the lawsuit was based on false info, and that Qwest is not owed that money.”

Via TMZ

Photo: Getty