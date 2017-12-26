Durags Trending On Twitter, Uncle And Old Head Twitter Is Lit

Durags, the hair accessory that found prominence in the late ’90’s and early 2000’s, became a hot trending topic on Twitter after a young woman posted a line of high-end durags. A number of Twitter clowned the $45 price point of the colorful headwraps, although some folks are pushing back on the jokes and saying they’re being a little insensitive.
On Christmas Eve, designer @MamiiAtira showed off her durag line announcing new colors for the holiday shopping season. Users took notice of the price and the jokes came in with the swiftness. However, and true talk at that, many felt the slander was unnecessary and checked hype beasts who cop the durags if they were put up out by a high-end designer trying to run pockets.
There was even a sale announced on the items, but that hasn’t allowed for Twitter to ease up on the jokes. We’ve collected a bit of the chatter below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Getty