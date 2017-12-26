Durags Trending On Twitter, Uncle And Old Head Twitter Is Lit

Durags, the hair accessory that found prominence in the late ’90’s and early 2000’s, became a hot trending topic on Twitter after a young woman posted a line of high-end durags. A number of Twitter clowned the $45 price point of the colorful headwraps, although some folks are pushing back on the jokes and saying they’re being a little insensitive.

On Christmas Eve, designer @MamiiAtira showed off her durag line announcing new colors for the holiday shopping season. Users took notice of the price and the jokes came in with the swiftness. However, and true talk at that, many felt the slander was unnecessary and checked hype beasts who cop the durags if they were put up out by a high-end designer trying to run pockets.

There was even a sale announced on the items, but that hasn’t allowed for Twitter to ease up on the jokes. We’ve collected a bit of the chatter below and on the following pages.

We don't waste money on $50 durags over here. I wisely spend my money on $45 fitteds that I only wear twice. Catch up. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) December 26, 2017

Durags a trend, now? Mechanics, old school Dj's & sugar daddy's everywhere like pic.twitter.com/tn6NWNEy8u — Veteran Freshman (@yusufyuie) December 26, 2017

Sis handmade those durags right? The reason why the ones you buy in the beauty supply store are cheap is because they’re mass produced by people who are paid close to nothing. — Dr. Phœnix (@ThaDalaiMama) December 26, 2017

“I bet if Gucci or Louie was selling Durags the price wouldn’t matter but first let’s examine the word “durag”! Du, which comes from the early tribes of the caucus mountains and means black! Now examine “rag” and tell me that ain’t some bs!” pic.twitter.com/RL1UfkIgN2 — Victor Oshedeepthroat (@joeybaddaa) December 26, 2017

