Charlamagne Tha God And Joe Budden Recap 2017 With This Year Was Dope/Trash

Charlamagne Tha God teased a special recap of 2017 last week, alongside former Everday Struggle co-host Joe Budden with little in the way of details of who was going to catch the slander. The This Year Was Dope/Trash show aired this morning (Dec. 26) via REVOLT and Twitter chimed in heavy with the response and had the recap trending.

A quick look at the #DopeTrashYear hashtag on Twitter revealed that Charlamagne and Jumpoff Joey didn’t hold back on what they deemed wack for the year. A surprising move was the duo putting Nicki Minaj in the “trash” side of the debate and also giving 2 Chainz as one of the top rappers of the year.

Some of the categories for the pair’s debate were top albums, top lyricists, trash rappers, hottest artists, and more. Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar get well-deserved menti0n, along with the meteoric rise of Cardi B.

Peep the full This Year Was Dope / Trash show with Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God in the clip below. Hit the flip for Twitter reactions.

I’m enjoying #DopeTrashYear. Thanks for placing *icki *inaj on the trash list for 2017. Well deserved, @cthagod @JoeBudden. Lol — Inga (@sauvignonelle) December 26, 2017

I respect @JoeBudden for putting @2chainz as one of the lyricist of this yr #DopeTrashYear — SiX'8 Blue Strip (@_Flght) December 26, 2017

Charlamagne said they stood up in order of relevance 😭 #dopetrashyear pic.twitter.com/Wqujt1ZhOK — (Mar)Tina 🇸🇱 🍗 🦄 (@TinaDeLaGhetto) December 26, 2017

Charlemagne said it’s only one wack rapper outta Detroit is year and that was Eminem #DopeTrashYear 💀💀 — RealTrapQueenof#SFMN (@MadamMoney058) December 26, 2017

—

Photo: Getty

