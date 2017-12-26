Charlamagne Tha God And Joe Budden Recap 2017 With This Year Was Dope/Trash

Charlamagne Tha God teased a special recap of 2017 last week, alongside former Everday Struggle co-host Joe Budden with little in the way of details of who was going to catch the slander. The This Year Was Dope/Trash show aired this morning (Dec. 26) via REVOLT and Twitter chimed in heavy with the response and had the recap trending.
A quick look at the #DopeTrashYear hashtag on Twitter revealed that Charlamagne and Jumpoff Joey didn’t hold back on what they deemed wack for the year. A surprising move was the duo putting Nicki Minaj in the “trash” side of the debate and also giving 2 Chainz as one of the top rappers of the year.
Some of the categories for the pair’s debate were top albums, top lyricists, trash rappers, hottest artists, and more. Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar get well-deserved menti0n, along with the meteoric rise of Cardi B.
Peep the full This Year Was Dope / Trash show with Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God in the clip below. Hit the flip for Twitter reactions.
—
Photo: Getty