Dave East “Legendary,” Farruko, Nicki Minaj & Travis Scott ft. Bad Bunny & Rvssian “Krippy Kush” & More | Daily Visuals 12.26.17

While Harlem World waits on Dipset to drop their highly anticipated reunion project, Dave East is keeping the streets hot with his cold demeanor.

In his clip for “Legendary,” Dave East takes the scene to the projects where old-school Hip-Hop videos used to take place before the club and strip bars became the “it” places to be. Gotta love the hood, man.

On the flip side Farrko, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott go underground El Chapo style to move weight in their Bad Bunny and Rvssian assisted visuals to “Krippy Kush.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rob Markman, Trinidad James, and more.

DAVE EAST – “LEGENDARY”

FARRUKO, NICKI MINAJ & TRAVIS SCOTT FT. BAD BUNNY & RVSSIAN – “KRIPPY KUSH”

ROB MARKMAN – “BENZ 4 MY BDAY”

TRINIDAD JAMES – “BLACK SANTA”

K CAMP FT. DEREZ DESHON & VERSE SIMMONDS – “DON’T DO THAT”

IMASU! – “6 SPEED WINS”

RUNAWAY RICHY – “MY N*GGA”

LIL XAN – “NO LOVE”

