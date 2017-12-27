Barack Obama To Prince Harry: World Leaders Should Use Social Media Wisely

Former President Barack Obama came into power just as social media usage had developed into a useful tool for world leaders and citizens alike. In an interview led by Prince Harry, Obama told the soon-to-be-wedded Royal Family member that those in leadership positions should use social media wisely and not get a case of the Twitter fingers.

The interview took place on BBC Radio 4’s Today program in where Prince Harry is serving as a guest editor. The interview covered Obama’s time in office, what he felt his impact was during his presidency, and leaving behind the White House while hopefully doing the best work he could muster. However, the conversation surrounding social media use was no doubt influenced by how President Donald Trump uses the medium, although he was never mentioned by name.

“All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the internet,” Obama said.

He added, “One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.”

The entire chat between Barack Obama and Prince Harry can be heard here.

Photo: Getty