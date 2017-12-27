Cardi B And Offset Still An Item, Instagram Live Sex Romp Was Just A Joke

Sorry, fellas and ladies too if we’re being honest, but Cardi B and Offset are very much an item. The pair appeared on the “Bodak Yellow” star’s Instagram Live page and looked like they were having sex on camera, but it appears the moment was meant to be a joke of sorts.

TMZ reports:

A video of what appears to be Cardi and Offset doing it doggy style — which reportedly 1st aired on Cardi’s Instagram Live — has surfaced online. In the clip, Cardi says, “I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour” … as Offset’s back there thrusting away.

Unclear if what they’re doing is real or not — you can’t see the bottom half here, but it sure looks like they’re banging. That seems to be what they want people to think, anyway.

The outlet learned from Cardi B’s reps that the pair had their clothes on so egg on our face. We wonder if this is part of the couple’s plans to prove to the world things are all good with them going forward.

