Rihanna’s Cousin Murdered In Barbados

What seemed to be a great year for Rihanna is ending on a very somber note. The singer’s younger cousin was killed in Barbados one day after Christmas.

Ri-Ri took to Instagram to mourn for her relative in a photo of the two embracing. “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence.”

While her post did not identify her fallen family member it has been confirmed the victim is 21-year-old as Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. Local Bajan news outlet Sky News is reporting that Alleyne was walking near his home in the Saint Michael Parish around 7PM when an unknown gunman shot him several times. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer continues to celebrate Tavon on social media with another post of the young man asking everyone to be grateful for life.

As of now Barbados Police are investigating the homicide but have no leads. Earlier in November, her home country named a street after her with Rihanna Drive.

Via New York Daily News

—

Photo: WENN.com