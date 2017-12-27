Solange Reveals Battle With Health Issues, Cancels Afropunk Performance

Solange Knowles and her upcoming performance at Afropunk Festival Johannesburg might have been the hottest ticket in the world. But fans hoping to see the singer and creative genius at work are most likely having a hard time processing the news that she won’t be able to make the trip.

Using Instagram to share why she had to cancel the performance, Solange revealed she’s battling health concerns right now.

From Solange’s Instagram page:

The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.

Afropunk has yet to address the news and still has Solange in her headlining slot. Anderson.Paak is also slated to be on the bill along with some of the continent’s best acts and DJs.

Get well, Solange.

Photo: Getty