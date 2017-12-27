James Harden Checks In On Meek Mill

The celebrities who have gathered in support of Meek Mill continues to grow, with James Harden being the latest to throw his support behind the imprisoned Philadelphia rapper. The bearded Houston Rockets superstar posted an Instagram story saying that Meek is in fine spirits and has some fire on deck for the fans.

KTRK reports:

Harden spent the day after the team’s Christmas Day loss in Oklahoma City to visit Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

In an Instagram story post, Harden said, “Got a chance to see my bro @meekmill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February.”

In November, the 30-year-old Mill began serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania for his fifth violation of his probation that originated with drug and weapon counts when he was 19.

The Shade Room captured a screenshot of Harden’s IG story, which we’ve posted below for viewing.

—

Photo: Getty