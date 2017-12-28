Former Lawyer For Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Aiding Fraud

A former lawyer for so-called “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli was convicted on charges of fraud after he was accused of aiding the beleagured pharmaceutical businessman in his scheme. According to several reports, Evan Greebel helped Shkreli steal $11 million to help pay back lost investor money.

CNBC reports:

Evan Greebel, who was outside counsel to Shkreli’s former company Retrophin, was found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn of charges that he conspired to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, the U.S. government said.

“We are shocked by the verdict,” said Reed Brodsky, a lawyer for Greebel. “We will continue to fight for justice for Evan Greebel and his family.”

Greebel, 44, was a partner at the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman when he was working for Retrophin. He later joined the firm Kaye Scholer, but resigned after his arrest in December 2015.

Greebel faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the wire fraud charge.

—

Photo: Getty