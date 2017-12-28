Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Rihanna & More Make 2017 Celebs Gone Good List

Social change and youth organization DoSomething.org has been annually awarding celebrities for their efforts to promote positivity for the past decade. This year’s list features Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and many more.

Chance tops this year’s list due to his efforts to bolster Chicago’s education system along with his work with the SocialWorks charity which has raised millions in his hometown for schools and students. Colin Kaepernick’s ongoing activism efforts and his $1 million pledge to charity has also elevated the free agent quarterback’s platform. Beyoncé topped last year’s list and made it once more this year as a result of her work with Formation Scholars, a scholarship program for women.

The full list can be seen below.

The 2017 “Top 20 Celebs Gone Good” list:

Chance the Rapper Colin Kaepernick Ariana Grande Rihanna Beyoncé JJ Watt Kesha Yara Shahidi Zendaya Bethenny Frankel Nicki Minaj Lin Manuel Miranda Lauren Jauregui Jennifer Lopez Shawn Mendes Demi Lovato Ava DuVernay John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Miley Cyrus Bruno Mars

—

Photo: