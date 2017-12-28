Home > News

Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Rihanna & More Make 2017 Celebs Gone Good List

This is the 10th year for DoSomething.org's list, which recognizes stars who give back.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Social change and youth organization DoSomething.org has been annually awarding celebrities for their efforts to promote positivity for the past decade. This year’s list features Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and many more.

Chance tops this year’s list due to his efforts to bolster Chicago’s education system along with his work with the SocialWorks charity which has raised millions in his hometown for schools and students. Colin Kaepernick’s ongoing activism efforts and his $1 million pledge to charity has also elevated the free agent quarterback’s platform. Beyoncé topped last year’s list and made it once more this year as a result of her work with Formation Scholars, a scholarship program for women.

The full list can be seen below.

The 2017 “Top 20 Celebs Gone Good” list:

  1. Chance the Rapper
  2. Colin Kaepernick
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Rihanna
  5. Beyoncé
  6. JJ Watt
  7. Kesha
  8. Yara Shahidi
  9. Zendaya
  10. Bethenny Frankel
  11. Nicki Minaj
  12. Lin Manuel Miranda
  13. Lauren Jauregui
  14. Jennifer Lopez
  15. Shawn Mendes
  16. Demi Lovato
  17. Ava DuVernay
  18. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
  19. Miley Cyrus
  20. Bruno Mars

Photo:

Awards , Chance The Rapper , charity , nicki minaj

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE