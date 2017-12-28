Film Critic Chance The Rapper Offered His Opinions On Netflix’s Bright

Chance The Rapper doesn’t fancy himself a film critic, but he has offered some of his opinions on movies that have dropped in the past. The Chicago star chimed in on Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Bright starring Will Smith, examining its connection to America and racism.

“Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in #Brightmovie,” Chance tweeted on Tuesday. He continued with, “I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow.”

After some discussion among his fans, Chance ended with, “I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate ork now.”

No matter where one might stand with what Bright tried to illustrate, it’s one of Netflix’s more expensive original outings. Critics have panned the film but it appears that it hasn’t stopped folks from tuning in.

We’ve collected some of the responses to Chance’s inquiry about the film below and on the following pages. And if you’ve seen Bright yourself, let us know what you thought in the comments section.

—

Photo: Getty

