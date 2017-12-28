Lil Wayne Releases A Dedication 6 Capsule Collection

Lil Wayne fans will have an opportunity to not only listen to Dedication 6 but also style with it this holiday season. A capsule collection for the mixtape is now available.

Known for a stream of classic unofficial street releases Weezy’s newest venture ties the legacy of the Gangsta Grillz series to new merch. The drop includes streetwear staples such as t-shirts, hoodies, sweats and snapback hats. All the pieces feature branding linked to the Young Money MC’s signature body ink including his “Fear God” eyelid tattoos.

On December 25 Wayne released Dedication 6 to what seems to be a universal nod of approval from his core following and Black Twitter alike. You can buy the collection directly from the Young Money Merch site here.

Via XXL

Photo: Getty