Home > News

Lil Wayne Releases A Dedication 6 Capsule Collection

Lil Wayne is releasing a new streetwear collection in conjunction with his latest mixtape effort Dedication 6.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Lil Wayne fans will have an opportunity to not only listen to Dedication 6 but also style with it this holiday season. A capsule collection for the mixtape is now available.

Known for a stream of classic unofficial street releases Weezy’s newest venture ties the legacy of the Gangsta Grillz series to new merch. The drop includes streetwear staples such as t-shirts, hoodies, sweats and snapback hats. All the pieces feature branding linked to the Young Money MC’s signature body ink including his “Fear God” eyelid tattoos.

On December 25 Wayne released Dedication 6 to what seems to be a universal nod of approval from his core following and Black Twitter alike. You can buy the collection directly from the Young Money Merch site here.

Via XXL

🚨🚨🚨 D6 MERCH!!Go get it now @ YoungMoneyMerch.com

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on

Photo: Getty

capsule collection , dedication , Dj Drama , fashion , Gangsta Grillz , lil wayne

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE