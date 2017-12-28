Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, DMC & More Pay Homage To LL Cool J For Kennedy Center Honors

Since coming into the rap game in the late 80’s, Hip-Hop OG LL Cool J has set all kinds of precedents and blazed all kinds of trails and now the Hollis Queens representative has become the first rapper to receive the famous Kennedy Center Honors.

During the award ceremony, some of LL’s peers showed up to not only pay homage to the Hip-Hop icon but to also perform some of his timeless hits. From Busta Rhymes performing “Mama Said Knock You Out” in 80’s LL Cool J attire to DMC’s rendition of “Rock The Bells,” the evening’s festivities were nothing short of spectacular.

Check out the performances below and peep the kind words that Queen Latifah and Questlove had for the Phenomenon rapper.

—

Photo: WENN.com