Too Late To Apologize?: Apple Says Sorry For Slowing Down Your iPhone On Purpose

Apple is officially sorry yall for slowing down your old iPhone and to show how deeply sorry they are reducing the cost battery replacements for iPhone 6 or later from $79 to $29. Wow, they knocked off $50 bucks, meanwhile, folks already broke the bank for new iPhones.

Too late to apologize?

Well, those currently taking part in class action suits think so, but it looks like Apple is trying to prevent more from happening with this latest move. The tech giant issued a statement via their website talking about the issue. Here’s what they had to say:

“We’ve been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making.

First and foremost, we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

Riiiiiggghhttttt. Apple went as far as to explain again exactly why they sneakingly slowed down older iPhone models:

“About a year ago in iOS 10.2.1, we delivered a software update that improves power management during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. With the update, iOS dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown. While these changes may go unnoticed, in some cases users may experience longer launch times for apps and other reductions in performance.

Customer response to iOS 10.2.1 was positive, as it successfully reduced the occurrence of unexpected shutdowns. We recently extended the same support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in iOS 11.2.

Of course, when a chemically aged battery is replaced with a new one, iPhone performance returns to normal when operated in standard conditions.”

Now when they break it all down it all makes sense, but it they could have told customers they were doing with their phones and a lot of this fallout in the form of lawsuits could have probably been avoided. Their solution to addressing customer concerns is a battery replacement at a discounted rate, iOS software coming in 2018 that will help customers monitor their battery life and promising to improve how they manage performance and avoid unexpected shutdowns as the iPhone’s batteries age.

Sounds good, they should be doing this free 99 honestly. Of course, this is not immediately catching on with iPhone users who have taken to Twitter to reply to Apple’s apology letter.

Yikes, looks like Apple is gonna have some serious making up to do. See more responses to Apple’s apology in the gallery below.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

