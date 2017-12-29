Drake Joins Trouble On Mike WiLL Made It-Produced Track “Bring It Back” [LISTEN]

Trouble and Drake saw their collaboration “Bring It Back” leaked to the Web earlier this year, featuring production from Mike WiLL Made It. The low-fi version had folks hype for the track’s release and today (Dec. 29), the song is now an official thing.

Trouble, a veteran Atlanta rapper who just turned himself into the police this past November, was most likely holding the track in the can before it leaked. The song features some futuristic sounds from Mike WiLL Made It, which gives Drizzy and Trouble plenty of room to get busy.

Check out “Bring It Back” in the link from Spotify below. Let us know if it’s a keeper in the comments section.

