Netflix’s Bright Snags 11 Million Views In First Three Days After Release

Netflix‘s big-budget sci-fi thriller Bright starring Will Smith hasn’t gotten a ton of love from critics and fans alike. However, it appears millions of people in the United States tuned in to watch the movie according to a new report from Nielsen.

Deadline reports:

The ratings giant noted that because Bright is a full-length movie, its data is different from other SVOD ratings releases including for the sophomore seasons of Netflix original dramas The Crown and Stranger Things. That said, the sci-fi actioner drew an average minute U.S. audience of 11 million TV viewers during its first three days on the service (Nielsen tracks only TV viewership, not on other devices). The film launched December 22 on Netflix.

The movie is skewing younger so far. On the demo side, Bright‘s first three days drew an average minute crowd of 3.9 million viewers ages 18-34 and 7 million in 18-49. The gender split was 56% male.

The film cost around $90 million to make according to Deadline.

Photo: Netflix