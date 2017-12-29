Scottie Pippen Puts Michael Jordan Ahead Of LeBron James

Scottie Pippen probably didn’t mean to ignite a debate of who is the better player between current superstar LeBron James, and his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan. Pippen walked back some earlier comments he made earlier this year on ESPN’s First Take show in comparing the pair’s stats and put His Airness ahead of King James.

In Barack Obama’s sit-down with Prince Harry, the former President of the United States and avid basketball fan showed his hometown bias in saying that while he loves James, he ultimately has to side with Jordan. Pippen was approached by TMZ Sports this week and said that he too agrees with Obama.

TMZ Sports reports:

Scottie Pippen has President Obama’s back when it comes to basketball — saying #44 is absolutely RIGHT picking Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

Remember, Obama went with MJ over LBJ during a rapid fire question session with Prince Harry — saying he “loves” LeBron … but ultimately he’s gotta go with His Airness.

Pippen also put himself ahead of James, citing the fact he has six rings just like Jordan and it is completely arguable that the Bulls would never have gotten those six rings without the dynamic duo torching the league.

