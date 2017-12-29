Wu-Tang Clan Discuss Group’s Origins, ODB & More On Drink Champs

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN continue their winning streak with their newest Drink Champs episode. The Wu-Tang Clan appeared on the podcast and no topic was left untouched.

In what seems to be the longest installment to date, the Wu talked for more than three hours about their come up, recording those classic albums and more.

Several gems were dropped including the fact that the original Clan was just GZA, RZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “Wu-Tang Clan was supposed to be RZA, GZA and Ol’ Dirty, featuring Ghost. ‘Cause Ghost was an executive producer. You can check the credits. And, RZA had the epiphany ’cause he played chess and he’s a smart muf*cka too–and it was more or less ‘there’s strength in numbers. Why don’t we just come in with all these ni**as’ Method Man explained.

And when it came to Meth he gave props to Raekwon and Cappadonna for inspiring him to originally rhyme. “Him and Rae are the reason why I even rhyme,” said Meth. “I was trying to get down with his crew called GBK, Get Busy Krew.”

Additionally they touched on the Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album that was auctioned off for 2 million dollars to pharmaceutical crab Martin Shkreli. Raekwon confirmed that project was never presented to them as it was framed to the public. “None of us never knew what was going on fully with how it was working. RZA’s students, we work with them. We like how they sound, and we did a lot of things with them on our own. So, when all that happened with the whole selling it thing, it was like the idea was great, but the politics was a little shaky.”

While GZA, Ghost, RZA and INS didn’t make it to the sit down, the rest of the members represented the Clan well. Other noteworthy stories include U-God almost shooting Method Man, Poppa Wu almost dying in a bike accident, Masta Killa meeting most of the crew for the first time at the “Protect Your Neck” video, Cap’s first rhyme on a Wu project was “Ice Cream” and much more.

You can view the Wu-Tang Clan Drink Champs episode in full below.

Photo: WENN.com