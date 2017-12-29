Royce Da 5’9 Claps Back At Salty Hater On Twitter In The Classiest Way Possible

Royce Da 5’9 dropped what arguably is the best display of rapping heard in all of 2017 with his mixtape Bar Exam 4, don’t debate us on that. The Detroit wordsmith found himself the target of a salty hater attempting to clown his accomplishments, but Nickel Nine’s response was classy and said all it needed to.
Twitter user @StreetSkolla must have had a slow day in the mail room and decided to throw a shot at Royce for some reason.
“@Royceda59 only accomplishment in life was being friends with Eminem,” @StreetSkolla tweeted Friday (Dec. 29) morning.
In response, Royce Da 5’9, who has the verbal pedigree to eviscerate anyone, decided to go in another direction and mention his accomplishments as a father over everything.
“Well, I also have 5 kids. The oldest is in his 2nd year of college. So there’s that,” Royce fired back. Royce’s fans also chimed in with the clowning, mentioning @StreetSkolla’s “soul patch” struggle goatee and other choice points.
We’ve collected our fave responses below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: