Royce Da 5’9 Claps Back At Salty Hater On Twitter In The Classiest Way Possible

Royce Da 5’9 dropped what arguably is the best display of rapping heard in all of 2017 with his mixtape Bar Exam 4, don’t debate us on that. The Detroit wordsmith found himself the target of a salty hater attempting to clown his accomplishments, but Nickel Nine’s response was classy and said all it needed to.

Twitter user @StreetSkolla must have had a slow day in the mail room and decided to throw a shot at Royce for some reason.

“@Royceda59 only accomplishment in life was being friends with Eminem,” @StreetSkolla tweeted Friday (Dec. 29) morning.

In response, Royce Da 5’9, who has the verbal pedigree to eviscerate anyone, decided to go in another direction and mention his accomplishments as a father over everything.

“Well, I also have 5 kids. The oldest is in his 2nd year of college. So there’s that,” Royce fired back. Royce’s fans also chimed in with the clowning, mentioning @StreetSkolla’s “soul patch” struggle goatee and other choice points.

@Royceda59 is one of the greatest rappers of all time! And the fact that he sees raising his kids as a bigger accomplishment than his career, speaks volumes to who he is as a person…It’s called character, integrity and morals, you should look into those. — James C (@leagueminimum7) December 29, 2017

You look like you try to sing lead vocals for Fall Out Boy, and have a solo punk-goth-rap-screamo album coming soon. — Nick (@WeibelNick) December 29, 2017

Nah man! Right now, he won't say it but he's better than Eminem lyrically and he BEEN killing it even before he got back with Shady. I'd say his greatest musical accomplishment is 'Success is Certain' and his greatest public accomplishment apart from family is kicking his habit. — Jason Blood (@sowanch) December 29, 2017

Accomplishments:

1. Being one of the best rappers alive

2. Has a family

3. He's part of Slaughterhouse

4. Made over 20 Mixtapes and Albums

5. 50% of Bad Meets Evil

6. Has had songs featured in blockbuster films.

7. Doesn't need to put his IG handle on Twitter for a few clicks — Jake Durasamy (@_Zeikku) December 29, 2017

