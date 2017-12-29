WATCH: Jay-Z Drops Star-Studded Ava Duvernay-Directed “Family Feud” Video

Jay-Z pulled out all the stops for the “Family Feud” video. The renowned Ava Duvernary directed the visual off the critically acclaimed 4:44 album.

As teased, Hova is in church getting to his confession on to a regal looking Beyonce.

Also, the clip spans generations and features a litany of actors incuding Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Thandie Newton, Rashida Jones and more.

Watch the video, if you’re down with TIDAL, which is free this week, below.

