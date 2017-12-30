Don Q ft. Desiigner “Trap Phone,” Casanova “Set Trippin” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.17

Just when it seemed like Desiigner was about establish himself in the rap game, he took a step back and disappeared for a minute. Today (Dec. 29), the energetic rapper reemerges in the clip to Don Q’s “Trap Phone.”

The two of them flaunt lots of paper, ice and some colorful furs that got everyone wondering which artic animals lost their lives to keep these two rappers warm. PETA must hate the rap game. Just sayin’.

BK’s Casanova may have you ready to bless an enemy with the fade after you watch his clip for “Set Trippin.”

Boonk on the other hand takes his talents on the road where he’s far away from peoples negative online remarks in his clip to “Comments.” Does he check his phone?

Check the rest of today’s drops including work from Pressa and ToBy.

DON Q FT. DESIIGNER – “TRAP PHONE”

CASANOVA – “SET TRIPPIN”

BOONK – “COMMENTS”

PRESSA – “BASICALLY”

TOBY – “90’s BABY”