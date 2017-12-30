Activist & Daughter Of Eric Garner, Erica Garner, Has Died

Hearts are heavy today as reports poured in that activist and eldest daughter of slain Staten Island man Eric Garner, Erica Garner, has died. She suffered a massive heart attack last week, suffering brain damage after slipping into a coma while the family continued to rally around her.

The New York Daily News reports:

The daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner died in Brooklyn Saturday morning, sources said.

Erica Garner, 27, had been fighting for her life since she suffered a massive heart attack a week ago, family members told the Daily News Thursday.

“She was a warrior, she was a fighter and we didn’t pull the plug on her,” said Esaw Snipes, Garner’s mother. “She left on her own terms.”

Relatives and friends had kept a constant vigil at Woodhull Hospital.

It was a hope of the family that Garner would pull through, but it appears the damage was too great.

Our condolences to the family of Erica Garner.

—

Photo: Getty