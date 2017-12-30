Nas Tells Judge He Wants More Time With Son, Says Ex Kelis Is “Hostile”

Nas and Kelis appeared to have a perfect union but it all went up in smoke but not before the pair brought their son Knight into the world. Since their 2010 divorce, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter custody and visitation battle and it looks to be heating up once more.

TMZ reports:

Nas calls Kelis “hostile” in court docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming he’s tried for months to work out an amicable agreement for sharing their son Knight … and Kelis just won’t cooperate.

He’s asking a judge for Knight on the first, third and fifth weekend of each month from Friday after school through Monday morning.

Nas claims Kelis has dictated when, where and for how long he’s able to spend time with his son … and he’s had enough.

The issue also came to light late last month as Nas filed a custody reschedule according to a report to details that came forth last month.

