Snoop Dogg & Jack In The Box Team Up For Merry Munchies Meals

Snoop Dogg, a known marijuana enthusiast, and savvy businessman, partnered with Jack In The Box to deliver a meal deal just in time for California’s legalization of recreational pot use. Along with Uncle Snoop’s Merry Jane cannabis company, the fast food chain will be offering “Munchie Meal Deals” at a price point that will make sense for stoners.

Bloomberg reports:

As California prepares for legal recreational pot on Jan. 1, the fast-food chain is partnering with a digital media company backed by rapper Snoop Dogg on a new “munchie” meal aimed at cannabis enthusiasts. While marijuana’s connection to fast food is well-established, Jack in the Box will become the first national chain to explicitly embrace the drug.

The “Merry Munchie Meal,” which will be available at three California locations for a week in January for $4.20, features two tacos, french fries, onion rings, five mini churros, three chicken strips and a small drink. The price isn’t random: The number 420 is used as a code by potheads.

If it becomes a hit with consumers, the chain would be nuts not to expand the meal deal but do expect uptight folks who hate the devil’s lettuce to get up in arms about it if so.

—

Photo: Getty