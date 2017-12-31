Beyoncé Shares BTS Photos Of “Family Feud”

Jay-Z’s video for “Family Feud” is one of the more inspiring visuals of the year, don’t debate us. Beyoncé took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos from the Ava Duvernay-directed short film.

Plenty of cute pics of Blue Ivy, tender moments between the hubby and wife, general Bey slay, and other such mementos.

If you can’t find something in here to make you smile, Hades must be your home. No shots.

Peep the photos below and on the flip.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur

1 2Next page »