Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Celebrate 20 Years Of Marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been one of Hollywood’s top power couples while also raising rising stars in their children Jaden and Willow Smith. The Smiths celebrated two decades of marriage over the weekend, with the former Fresh Prince gushing over his wife in a loving Instagram post.

In the post shared on New Year’s Eve, the rapper-actor shared the photo of him and Pinkett-Smith on their wedding day hand in hand. In the caption, Smith showered his wife with love and it definitely resonated with his followers.

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since. Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be,” reads part of the caption.

Written like a truly wise and long-married man. Read the rest of the caption in the post below. Congratulations to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

—

Photo: WENN.com