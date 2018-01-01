Skillz Recaps A Wild Year With “2017 Rap Up” [LISTEN]

Virginia rapper and songwriter Skillz, or Mad Skillz if you’ve been riding with the homie for a while, has dropped an annual recap of the year in verse form since 2002 skipping just one year in 2013. Skillz dropped off this year’s recap in “2017 Rap Up” covering every big pop culture moment from Beyoncé to Usher and so much more.

Skillz employs 50 Cent’s “Big Rich Town” which serves as the theme song for the hit cable series POWER and even shouted out the G-Unit boss for the beat jack. Donald Trump, Eminem, the Las Vegas shooting, the incidents in Charlottesville, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s split and more all get swept up in the recap.

Check out Skillz’s “2017 Rap Up” in the clip below.

