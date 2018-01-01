Shoe Shufflin’ Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Outfit Dragged To Sunken Place on Twitter

Steve Harvey is still doing Steve Harvey things. Last night, the Sunken Place residing comedian hosted New Year’s Eve on FOX and thought it was a good idea to wear a cocaine colored outfit.

Twitter immediately began slandering the Trump apologist from the moment they witnessed Harvey’s coontastic attire.

Meeting with Trump and urging Black people to give the petulant racist, sexist and ignoramus POTUS respect already had Harvey on the canceled list. Last nigh’s fit was just more evidence homie needs a visit from the Drop Squad.

Peep the best of the Steve Harvey slander below and on the following pages.

Steve Harvey looking like he got Hoes in the North Pole … 😂 pic.twitter.com/mrjfrkH9O3 — PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey the first meme of 2018. pic.twitter.com/HMzfZFdomI — bri (@bigshitxtalker) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey dressed like he in Times Square selling cocaine… pic.twitter.com/9h9WBcdlJ6 — Glorious LoPriorious (@DannyLoPriore) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey bundled like a mofo pic.twitter.com/mGxdQQOBYK — Drew Davis (@drewdavis71) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey ass is out here lookin’ like Boss Hog from the Dukes of Hazard. pic.twitter.com/M7IzHZAuGG — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) January 1, 2018

