Optimum Drops STARZ Network, POWER Actors Take To Instagram To Protest

Fans of 50 Cent‘s hit show POWER and other series on the STARZ cable network in the New York and New Jersey region are undoubtedly pained to discover that Optimum has opted to drop the network from its lineup. Despite a concerted protest from some of the actors across the network’s series on social media, Optimum subscribers woke up on New Year’s Day with one less major cable network.

Altice claimed Starz refused a short-term contract extension past the midnight ET deadline. Altice serves slightly less than 5 million subscribers in the New York area and in Midwest states. It claimed that meeting Starz demands on fees would force Altice to charge subscribers more than the cost of Starz’s stand-alone streaming service.

“We are focused on providing the best content experience for our customers and continually evaluate which channels meet their needs and preferences relative to the cost of the programming imposed by content owners,” Altice USA said in a statement. “Given that Starz is available to all consumers directly through Starz’ own over-the-top streaming service, we don’t believe it makes sense to charge all of our customers for Starz programming, particularly when their viewership is declining and the majority of our customers don’t watch Starz.”

Starz responded: “Altice has shown an unwillingness to negotiate in good faith to the detriment of our shared customers, and they have removed STARZ from their platform. We remain available to discuss a fair and reasonable agreement that will serve the interests of our loyal subscribers.”

Altice is the parent company that owns Optimum.

Hardwick and 50 Cent have pushed a campaign to bring the network back to Optimum, using their wide platform to rally fans.

Fans can join in on social media by way of the hashtag #KeepStarz.

