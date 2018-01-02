Home > News

Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Renewed By Netflix

Get ready for the re-up. Nola Darling, Mars Blackmon and co. are getting another season.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Netflix has renewed Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It for a second season.  Spike Lee and lead actress DeWanda Wise, who portrays Nola Darling, made the announcement yesterday (Jan. 1). 

Spike and his wife Tonya Lewis, who serves as an executive producer on the series, shared the news on Instagram while wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

Happy New Year. Happy Year. Great News For 2018.

Wise also shared her excitement about getting back to work in Brooklyn soon.

The series debuted on Thanksgiving Day 2017 with 10 episodes. The show is a modern take on Lee’s breakthrough film of the same name.

Photo: Johnny Nunez

